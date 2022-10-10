Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY) Given New 190.00 Price Target at Barclays

Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at Barclays from 200.00 to 190.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cheuvreux downgraded Demant A/S from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from 290.00 to 215.00 in a report on Friday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Demant A/S from 325.00 to 265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.33.

Get Demant A/S alerts:

Demant A/S Stock Up 4.1 %

OTCMKTS:WILYY traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.75. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 952. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.66. Demant A/S has a twelve month low of $11.75 and a twelve month high of $26.41.

Demant A/S Company Profile

Demant A/S, a hearing healthcare and audio technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells products and equipment to enhance people's hearing in Europe, North America, the Pacific, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Hearing Healthcare and Communications. The Hearing Healthcare segment offers hearing implants and aids, hearing care, and diagnostic products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Demant A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Demant A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.