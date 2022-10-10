Depth Token Trading Down 9.9% Over Last 7 Days (DEP)

Depth Token (DEP) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 10th. One Depth Token token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Depth Token has a market cap of $14,671.81 and approximately $38.00 worth of Depth Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Depth Token has traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003149 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010887 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000084 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069849 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10678195 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010195 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Depth Token Profile

Depth Token’s launch date was September 28th, 2021. Depth Token’s total supply is 700,927,440 tokens and its circulating supply is 631,364,406 tokens. Depth Token’s official Twitter account is @depthfi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Depth Token’s official website is depth.fi.

Depth Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Depth Token (DEP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the HECO platform. Depth Token has a current supply of 700,927,440.46 with 527,671,561.2 in circulation. The last known price of Depth Token is 0.00002318 USD and is down -1.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $63.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://depth.fi/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Depth Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Depth Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Depth Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

