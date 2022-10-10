Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires 42,040 Shares of Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN – Get Rating) by 69.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 42,040 shares during the quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of Cowen worth $2,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COWN. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Cowen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cowen by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new position in Cowen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Founders Capital Management raised its holdings in Cowen by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cowen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Institutional investors own 92.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COWN stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $38.69. 5,490 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 720,051. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.48. Cowen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.36 and a fifty-two week high of $39.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.46.

Cowen ( NASDAQ:COWN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $268.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.68 million. Cowen had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 9.64%. Equities analysts anticipate that Cowen Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Cowen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.48%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on COWN shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cowen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. JMP Securities lowered shares of Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Cowen from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cowen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.33.

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, securities financing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

