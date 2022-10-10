Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Buys 526 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,605 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 2.3% of Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $27,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SWS Partners acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 120.0% in the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on GOOG. Barclays set a $150.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $155.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $143.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.53.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

Alphabet Trading Down 0.6 %

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.33, for a total transaction of $96,837.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,749,865.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.33, for a total transaction of $96,837.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,749,865.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 76,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total transaction of $7,729,142.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 226,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,817,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 174,306 shares of company stock worth $18,149,359 in the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ GOOG traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $98.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 276,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,043,891. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 trillion, a P/E ratio of 18.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.03 and a 52 week high of $152.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.78.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $27.26 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

