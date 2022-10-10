Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Grows Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 182,944 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,422 shares during the quarter. Zimmer Biomet comprises about 1.6% of Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $19,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 19.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,102,761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,954,843,000 after buying an additional 3,695,510 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $256,611,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter valued at approximately $197,607,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 194.1% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,220,049 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $283,967,000 after buying an additional 1,465,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 11.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,772,584 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,633,612,000 after buying an additional 1,321,955 shares in the last quarter. 89.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $114.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.74.

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock traded down $0.67 during trading on Monday, hitting $107.59. 5,460 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,436,471. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $111.03 and its 200 day moving average is $114.45. The stock has a market cap of $22.57 billion, a PE ratio of 99.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.81. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.39 and a 12 month high of $151.85.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.07%.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

