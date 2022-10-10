Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Has $2.74 Million Stock Holdings in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,945 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Heartland Financial USA were worth $2,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HTLF. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,144 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. New Century Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 3,706 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. Finally, First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the 4th quarter valued at about $192,000. 64.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heartland Financial USA Stock Up 1.3 %

HTLF stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $42.80. 63 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,248. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.27 and a fifty-two week high of $54.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.33.

Heartland Financial USA Announces Dividend

Heartland Financial USA ( NASDAQ:HTLF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $177.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.76 million. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 28.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, DA Davidson downgraded Heartland Financial USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Bruce K. Lee bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.90 per share, with a total value of $91,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,502 shares in the company, valued at $2,409,841.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Robert B. Engel purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.25 per share, with a total value of $26,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,086.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Bruce K. Lee purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.90 per share, for a total transaction of $91,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,409,841.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 4,922 shares of company stock valued at $168,041 in the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

Further Reading

