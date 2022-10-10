Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Has $20.44 Million Stock Position in Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its holdings in Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 728,740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,261 shares during the quarter. Arconic makes up about 1.7% of Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.69% of Arconic worth $20,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARNC. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Arconic in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Arconic during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Arconic by 21.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Arconic by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Arconic during the first quarter worth $295,000. 95.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arconic

In other Arconic news, EVP Melissa M. Miller sold 31,122 shares of Arconic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total transaction of $880,130.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,892,667.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Diana B. Perreiah sold 4,015 shares of Arconic stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total value of $110,011.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,457,989.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Melissa M. Miller sold 31,122 shares of Arconic stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total transaction of $880,130.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,926 shares in the company, valued at $1,892,667.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Arconic Stock Performance

A number of research firms have weighed in on ARNC. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Arconic from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Arconic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Arconic from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.40.

NYSE:ARNC traded up $0.51 on Monday, reaching $19.97. 3,302 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,052,032. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 1.97. Arconic Co. has a 52 week low of $16.33 and a 52 week high of $35.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.20.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.10). Arconic had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Arconic’s revenue was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Arconic Profile

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Building and Construction Systems, and Extrusions.

