Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Has $3.78 Million Stock Holdings in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its position in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 83,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,730 shares during the quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $3,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter worth approximately $399,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter worth approximately $452,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,348,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter worth approximately $259,000. Finally, Fruth Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter worth approximately $350,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair Stock Performance

DINO traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $55.59. The stock had a trading volume of 12,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,244,111. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.13. The firm has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.31. HF Sinclair Co. has a one year low of $29.14 and a one year high of $58.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

HF Sinclair Dividend Announcement

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.50 by $1.09. The business had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 5.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 143.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that HF Sinclair Co. will post 14.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is 20.51%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Manuel J. Fernandez sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.31, for a total transaction of $52,544.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,203.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Manuel J. Fernandez sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.31, for a total transaction of $52,544.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,203.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Vaishali S. Bhatia sold 10,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total value of $563,803.05. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,077,021.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DINO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on HF Sinclair from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on HF Sinclair from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on HF Sinclair from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on HF Sinclair to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered HF Sinclair from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.88.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

