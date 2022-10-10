Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Grenke (ETR:GLJ) a €33.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €33.00 ($33.67) target price on Grenke (ETR:GLJ – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($51.02) target price on Grenke in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Warburg Research set a €35.30 ($36.02) target price on Grenke in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th.

Grenke Stock Down 1.9 %

ETR GLJ opened at €19.88 ($20.29) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €23.37 and a 200-day moving average of €24.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $924.33 million and a P/E ratio of 9.29. Grenke has a 52 week low of €17.99 ($18.36) and a 52 week high of €34.74 ($35.45). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 287.28, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Grenke Company Profile

Grenke AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services to small and medium-sized (SME) enterprises in Germany, France, Italy, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Leasing, Banking, and Factoring. The company is involved in the leasing activities, such as financing to commercial lessees, leasing, service, protection, and maintenance offerings, as well as disposal of used equipment; and small-ticket leasing of IT products, such as PCs, notebooks, servers, monitors, peripheral equipment, software, telecommunication and copying and medical technology, as well as other IT products.

