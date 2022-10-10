Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims abrdn (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) Target Price to GBX 125

abrdn (OTCMKTS:SLFPF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 135 ($1.63) to GBX 125 ($1.51) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

SLFPF has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of abrdn from GBX 145 ($1.75) to GBX 150 ($1.81) in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of abrdn from GBX 186 ($2.25) to GBX 168 ($2.03) in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of abrdn from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.81) price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Citigroup cut shares of abrdn from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of abrdn in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Reduce and a consensus price target of $169.67.

abrdn stock opened at $1.46 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.08. abrdn has a 52 week low of $1.35 and a 52 week high of $3.80.

abrdn plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

