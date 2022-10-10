Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) Given a €50.90 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW – Get Rating) received a €50.90 ($51.94) price objective from investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 64.97% from the company’s current price.

DPW has been the subject of several other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €42.00 ($42.86) price objective on Deutsche Post in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €64.00 ($65.31) target price on Deutsche Post in a research note on Friday, June 24th. UBS Group set a €54.75 ($55.87) target price on Deutsche Post in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Barclays set a €74.00 ($75.51) target price on Deutsche Post in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €38.00 ($38.78) target price on Deutsche Post in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st.

Get Deutsche Post alerts:

Deutsche Post Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of FRA DPW traded down €1.18 ($1.20) during midday trading on Monday, hitting €30.86 ($31.48). 3,582,297 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Deutsche Post has a 12-month low of €30.52 ($31.14) and a 12-month high of €41.32 ($42.16). The business’s fifty day moving average price is €36.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €37.70.

Deutsche Post Company Profile

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.