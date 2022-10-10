DGS Capital Management LLC Buys 3,833 Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

DGS Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,833 shares during the quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ALLY. Magnolia Group LLC increased its holdings in Ally Financial by 207.7% in the 1st quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 1,815,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,939,000 after buying an additional 1,225,514 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Ally Financial by 2,756.6% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,050,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,662,000 after buying an additional 1,013,413 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new stake in Ally Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $30,070,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Ally Financial by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,035,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,433,000 after buying an additional 320,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 108.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 552,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,036,000 after purchasing an additional 287,778 shares during the period. 91.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Ally Financial from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Ally Financial to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Ally Financial from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Ally Financial from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.36.

Ally Financial Price Performance

NYSE ALLY traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $28.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 219,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,039,621. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Ally Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.77 and a 1 year high of $56.28. The company has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.17, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.32.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.14). Ally Financial had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 29.79%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.29%.

Ally Financial Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

