DGS Capital Management LLC Buys 460 Shares of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA)

DGS Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,767 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Magna International were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MGA. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Magna International by 1,609.3% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Magna International in the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Magna International by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its holdings in Magna International by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 6,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Magna International by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MGA. StockNews.com raised shares of Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Magna International from $77.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Magna International from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Magna International from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Magna International from $115.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.92.

Magna International Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of MGA stock traded down $0.87 on Monday, reaching $47.52. The company had a trading volume of 59,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,297,119. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.33 and a 200-day moving average of $59.39. Magna International Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.04 and a 12 month high of $90.15.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $9.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. Magna International had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 1.90%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Magna International Inc. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Magna International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is 79.65%.

About Magna International

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

Featured Stories

