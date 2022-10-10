DGS Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

DGS Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,336 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,278 shares during the quarter. Rio Tinto Group makes up approximately 0.6% of DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bailard Inc. increased its position in Rio Tinto Group by 2.8% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 10,610 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the second quarter worth about $645,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 351.3% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 21,756 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 16,935 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the second quarter worth about $292,000. Finally, Capital Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the second quarter valued at about $781,000. 10.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RIO traded up $0.15 on Monday, hitting $57.45. The company had a trading volume of 407,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,115,619. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Rio Tinto Group has a 52-week low of $50.92 and a 52-week high of $84.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.40 and a 200 day moving average of $65.00.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $2.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 11.4%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,350 ($64.64) to GBX 5,580 ($67.42) in a report on Monday, September 26th. Macquarie lowered Rio Tinto Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,100 ($49.54) to GBX 4,300 ($51.96) in a report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,800 ($70.08) to GBX 5,700 ($68.87) in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,990 ($72.38) to GBX 5,900 ($71.29) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4,364.29.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

