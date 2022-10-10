DGS Capital Management LLC Has $2.24 Million Stock Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

DGS Capital Management LLC cut its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 336 shares during the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S comprises approximately 1.8% of DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $2,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter worth $413,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 55,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,191,000 after purchasing an additional 21,214 shares during the period. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 821,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,016,000 after purchasing an additional 149,897 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,428,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,036,000 after acquiring an additional 82,760 shares during the period. 6.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a 750.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. UBS Group lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $750.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $682.43.

Novo Nordisk A/S Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NVO stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $103.85. 35,442 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,548,833. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.90. The stock has a market cap of $235.01 billion, a PE ratio of 31.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.50. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $91.51 and a 12 month high of $122.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.03). Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 72.10% and a net margin of 32.14%. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.5836 per share. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.18%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

Featured Stories

