DGS Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,736 Shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY)

DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Get Rating) by 40.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,072 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 97.0% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.88% of the company’s stock.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Price Performance

NYSE RDY traded up $0.18 on Monday, reaching $52.58. The company had a trading volume of 2,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,120. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.92. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a 12 month low of $47.88 and a 12 month high of $66.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories ( NYSE:RDY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.32. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The firm had revenue of $660.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

RDY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Company Profile

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), Proprietary Products, and Others segments. The company's Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

Further Reading

