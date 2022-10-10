DGS Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

DGS Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,891 shares during the quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Genpact were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in G. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Genpact during the first quarter worth $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Genpact in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Genpact during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genpact by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Genpact by 179.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the period. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.66, for a total transaction of $2,283,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 644,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,422,253.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.66, for a total value of $2,283,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 644,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,422,253.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Heather White sold 713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.96, for a total transaction of $32,769.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,375,536.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 120,713 shares of company stock worth $5,645,269. 2.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Genpact Stock Up 0.5 %

Separately, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Genpact from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Genpact currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

Shares of G traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $44.37. 10,433 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 979,920. The company has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Genpact Limited has a 52 week low of $37.68 and a 52 week high of $54.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.21.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. Genpact had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Genpact Limited will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

Genpact Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.78%.

Genpact Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

See Also

