DGS Capital Management LLC Sells 4,913 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

DGS Capital Management LLC cut its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,913 shares during the quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BSV. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 316.9% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,725,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,589,814,000 after buying an additional 25,636,928 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $431,952,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9,098.9% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,268,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,539,000 after purchasing an additional 4,221,971 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,615,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,086,055,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278,536 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,945,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,560,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378,116 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $74.55. 77,831 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,296,190. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.50 and a 52-week high of $81.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.71.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.