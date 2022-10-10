DGS Capital Management LLC Sells 6,197 Shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

DGS Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) by 29.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,197 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HMC. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Honda Motor by 120.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Honda Motor during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Honda Motor in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Honda Motor in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of Honda Motor during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on HMC shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Honda Motor from $30.83 to $31.51 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com cut Honda Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Honda Motor from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th.

Honda Motor Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Honda Motor stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $22.08. 150,796 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,217,843. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a twelve month low of $21.53 and a twelve month high of $32.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.74.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.12). Honda Motor had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The firm had revenue of $29.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.91 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Honda Motor

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life Creation and Other Businesses.

