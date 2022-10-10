DGS Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

DGS Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 915 shares during the quarter. Ingles Markets makes up about 0.9% of DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. DGS Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Ingles Markets worth $1,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IMKTA. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ingles Markets in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ingles Markets in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Ingles Markets by 137.9% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Ingles Markets by 717.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Ingles Markets by 1,066.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. 65.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IMKTA traded up $2.88 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $84.98. 2,592 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,705. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.96 and its 200 day moving average is $90.59. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $64.44 and a 52 week high of $102.88.

Ingles Markets ( NASDAQ:IMKTA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 25.28%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 5th. Ingles Markets’s payout ratio is currently 4.57%.

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. It offers food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, which include fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

