DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Receives $10.63 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.63.

DRH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Barclays dropped their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th.

Get DiamondRock Hospitality alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DiamondRock Hospitality

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 52.8% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 1,465.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 7,281 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality in the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality in the second quarter valued at about $94,000.

DiamondRock Hospitality Stock Performance

DiamondRock Hospitality Cuts Dividend

Shares of DiamondRock Hospitality stock opened at $7.84 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 52 week low of $7.18 and a 52 week high of $11.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. DiamondRock Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.55%.

About DiamondRock Hospitality

(Get Rating)

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.