Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush upgraded shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

Diebold Nixdorf Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:DBD opened at $2.86 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.64. Diebold Nixdorf has a 12-month low of $2.12 and a 12-month high of $11.29. The firm has a market cap of $226.12 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 3.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf ( NYSE:DBD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $851.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.96 million. The business’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Diebold Nixdorf will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 288.4% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 22,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 16,399 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 68.9% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 35,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 14,296 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the second quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the first quarter valued at $95,000. Institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

About Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. It operates through Eurasia Banking, Americas Banking, and Retail segments.

