Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $13.81

Shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.81 and last traded at $13.96, with a volume of 9560 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Digital Turbine to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $32.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.40.

Digital Turbine Stock Down 5.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.26, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Institutional Trading of Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine ( NASDAQ:APPS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $188.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.68 million. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 29.78%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 86.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the period. 65.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through three segments: On Device Media, In App Media – AdColony, and In App Media – Fyber. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising, and sponsored and editorial content media.

Further Reading

