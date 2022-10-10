Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) Stock Position Decreased by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,925,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,222 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Value ETF makes up 2.6% of Modera Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $55,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 169.7% during the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 3,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Performance

DFIV traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $26.33. 20,953 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 566,460. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.25. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 12-month low of $25.52 and a 12-month high of $35.63.

