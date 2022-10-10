Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Shares Sold by Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 611 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAC. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 124,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 7,036 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 69,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after buying an additional 22,257 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 49,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after buying an additional 3,532 shares during the last quarter. Vance Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $23,850,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 228,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,303,000 after buying an additional 43,808 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:DFAC traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $22.69. The stock had a trading volume of 8,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,655,813. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.99. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $22.22 and a 52 week high of $29.33.

