DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Sold by Tran Capital Management L.P.

Tran Capital Management L.P. decreased its stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,405 shares during the quarter. Tran Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DOCU. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in DocuSign by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in DocuSign by 87.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 145,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,129,000 after buying an additional 67,968 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in DocuSign during the fourth quarter worth $786,000. Seeyond boosted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 107.8% during the fourth quarter. Seeyond now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 102.8% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DOCU. Piper Sandler cut DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on DocuSign from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Wedbush raised their price objective on DocuSign from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on DocuSign from $151.00 to $84.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on DocuSign from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DocuSign presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.38.

NASDAQ:DOCU traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $46.72. The company had a trading volume of 48,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,205,032. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.70 and a 1 year high of $288.50.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 21.74% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. The company had revenue of $622.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.25 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

