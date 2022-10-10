Dogs Token (DOGS) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $29.48 Million

Dogs Token (DOGS) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. Dogs Token has a total market cap of $29.48 million and $699,673.00 worth of Dogs Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dogs Token token can now be purchased for $43.82 or 0.00104703 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Dogs Token has traded 31.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003161 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000783 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00010819 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000084 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069758 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10664299 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010195 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Dogs Token

The official website for Dogs Token is theanimal.farm.

Dogs Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dogs Token (DOGS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Dogs Token has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Dogs Token is 43.82304301 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://theanimal.farm/.”

