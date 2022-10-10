Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Acquired by Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 37,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 17,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 43,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,502,000 after buying an additional 8,745 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $726,000. Aries Wealth Management bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $258,000. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on D. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.11.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:D traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $65.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,409,161. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.29. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.04 and a fifty-two week high of $88.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 15.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

