DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Coverage Initiated at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an underperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on DKNG. Citigroup dropped their price target on DraftKings from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on DraftKings from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Benchmark increased their target price on DraftKings to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. JMP Securities started coverage on DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on DraftKings to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.71.

DraftKings Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of DKNG opened at $16.57 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.22. DraftKings has a 52-week low of $9.77 and a 52-week high of $51.30. The firm has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 1.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DraftKings

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $466.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.24 million. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 88.80% and a negative net margin of 99.14%. On average, equities analysts expect that DraftKings will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avondale Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of DraftKings by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 35,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of DraftKings by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 467,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,071,000 after purchasing an additional 9,319 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings in the 3rd quarter valued at $189,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of DraftKings by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 109,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in DraftKings by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 4,137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

Further Reading

