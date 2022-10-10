Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $11.29

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.29 and last traded at $11.29, with a volume of 8359 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.72.
DCT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Duck Creek Technologies to $30.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Duck Creek Technologies from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Duck Creek Technologies from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Duck Creek Technologies from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Duck Creek Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Duck Creek Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.89.
The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.33.
Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides Duck Creek Policy, a solution that enables insurers to develop and launch new insurance products and manage various aspects of policy administration ranging from product definition to quoting, binding, and servicing; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.
