Dynamite (DYNMT) Price Tops $0.0103

Dynamite (DYNMT) traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 9th. One Dynamite token can now be purchased for $0.0103 or 0.00000053 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Dynamite has traded 10.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Dynamite has a market cap of $3,958.18 and $24,868.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Dynamite alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003246 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010870 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000080 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069177 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10575480 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010248 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Dynamite Token Profile

Dynamite’s total supply is 724,232 tokens and its circulating supply is 385,525 tokens. Dynamite’s official Twitter account is @ddynmt and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dynamite’s official website is www.dynft.io.

Dynamite Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dynamite (DYNMT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Dynamite has a current supply of 724,232 with 385,525.4 in circulation. The last known price of Dynamite is 0.01105802 USD and is down -0.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $19,059.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.dynft.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamite should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dynamite using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dynamite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dynamite and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.