Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) Shares Gap Up to $10.81

Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.81, but opened at $11.09. Dynavax Technologies shares last traded at $10.81, with a volume of 4,368 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Dynavax Technologies Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Insider Activity

Dynavax Technologies ( NASDAQ:DVAX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $256.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.57 million. Dynavax Technologies had a net margin of 34.58% and a return on equity of 107.10%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO David F. Novack sold 26,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.92, for a total value of $444,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 53,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $900,363.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Dynavax Technologies news, COO David F. Novack sold 26,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.92, for a total transaction of $444,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 53,213 shares in the company, valued at $900,363.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Janssen sold 7,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.92, for a total transaction of $134,310.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,981.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,109 shares of company stock valued at $1,088,474 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dynavax Technologies

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 2.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 16,537,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $179,270,000 after buying an additional 330,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 1.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,629,427 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $108,644,000 after buying an additional 130,695 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 2.1% in the first quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 5,855,712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,476,000 after buying an additional 121,678 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 13.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,551,448 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,658,000 after buying an additional 308,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 430.0% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,445,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,504,000 after buying an additional 1,983,700 shares during the last quarter. 96.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dynavax Technologies

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines in the United States. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

Further Reading

