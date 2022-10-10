Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) Shares Gap Up to $10.81

Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.81, but opened at $11.09. Dynavax Technologies shares last traded at $10.81, with a volume of 4,368 shares traded.
Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.
In related news, COO David F. Novack sold 26,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.92, for a total value of $444,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 53,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $900,363.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Dynavax Technologies news, COO David F. Novack sold 26,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.92, for a total transaction of $444,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 53,213 shares in the company, valued at $900,363.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Janssen sold 7,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.92, for a total transaction of $134,310.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,981.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,109 shares of company stock valued at $1,088,474 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.31% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 2.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 16,537,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $179,270,000 after buying an additional 330,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 1.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,629,427 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $108,644,000 after buying an additional 130,695 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 2.1% in the first quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 5,855,712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,476,000 after buying an additional 121,678 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 13.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,551,448 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,658,000 after buying an additional 308,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 430.0% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,445,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,504,000 after buying an additional 1,983,700 shares during the last quarter. 96.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines in the United States. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.
