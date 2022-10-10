e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) CEO Sells $1,537,297.92 in Stock

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) CEO Tarang Amin sold 39,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total value of $1,537,297.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 347,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,441,145.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Tarang Amin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 24th, Tarang Amin sold 87,266 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total value of $3,327,452.58.

On Thursday, August 18th, Tarang Amin sold 63,167 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.11, for a total value of $2,407,294.37.

On Tuesday, August 16th, Tarang Amin sold 677 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total value of $25,692.15.

On Monday, August 8th, Tarang Amin sold 8,060 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total value of $306,602.40.

On Thursday, August 4th, Tarang Amin sold 164,281 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.78, for a total value of $5,877,974.18.

On Monday, August 1st, Tarang Amin sold 42,561 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.87, for a total value of $1,441,541.07.

ELF opened at $38.27 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 72.21 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.96 and a 200-day moving average of $30.72. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.49 and a 52 week high of $41.31.

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $122.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.42 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 6.69%. Equities research analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. TheStreet raised e.l.f. Beauty from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Cowen downgraded e.l.f. Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, e.l.f. Beauty has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.30.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 8,340.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 2nd quarter worth $120,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 4th quarter worth $152,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

