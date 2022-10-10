E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) Trading 3% Higher

The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Rating) traded up 3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.48 and last traded at $12.40. 109 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 270,044 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of E.W. Scripps from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of E.W. Scripps to $16.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of E.W. Scripps from $25.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

E.W. Scripps Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.77.

Insider Transactions at E.W. Scripps

E.W. Scripps ( NASDAQ:SSP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. E.W. Scripps had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The business had revenue of $594.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that The E.W. Scripps Company will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other E.W. Scripps news, insider Lisa A. Knutson sold 15,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total transaction of $241,479.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,794 shares in the company, valued at $922,621.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of E.W. Scripps

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SSP. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of E.W. Scripps by 46.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of E.W. Scripps in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of E.W. Scripps during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of E.W. Scripps during the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of E.W. Scripps by 17.8% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares during the period. 65.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About E.W. Scripps

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. The company operates through Local Media, Scripps Network, and Other segments. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

