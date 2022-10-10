eCash Hits One Day Volume of $10.85 Million (XEC)

eCash (XEC) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 10th. Over the last seven days, eCash has traded 10.1% lower against the US dollar. eCash has a total market cap of $763.10 million and approximately $10.85 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One eCash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,288.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.10 or 0.00596755 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.39 or 0.00256082 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00045873 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000822 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000041 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00005999 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005170 BTC.

ArenaPlay (APC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00008999 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

eCash Profile

eCash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 18,899,704,673,313 coins and its circulating supply is 19,193,773,423,303 coins. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for eCash is e.cash.

eCash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “eCash (XEC) is a cryptocurrency . eCash has a current supply of 18,899,704,673,313 with 19,193,392,173,303 in circulation. The last known price of eCash is 0.00004061 USD and is up 0.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 53 active market(s) with $8,707,507.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://e.cash/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade eCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase eCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

