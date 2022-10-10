Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Acquired by Kanawha Capital Management LLC

Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,578 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $10,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ECL. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. O Dell Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new position in Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in Ecolab in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ecolab

In other Ecolab news, major shareholder William H. Gates III acquired 149,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $171.47 per share, for a total transaction of $25,581,609.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 30,834,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,287,233,553.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder William H. Gates III purchased 66,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $174.76 per share, for a total transaction of $11,608,782.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 31,080,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,431,713,637.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder William H. Gates III purchased 149,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $171.47 per share, for a total transaction of $25,581,609.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 30,834,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,287,233,553.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 274,284 shares of company stock worth $47,244,385. 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ecolab Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE:ECL traded down $1.83 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $141.68. 27,982 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,335,430. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.03. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.76 and a fifty-two week high of $238.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $40.38 billion, a PE ratio of 36.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.03.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ECL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $168.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $200.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $198.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.35.

Ecolab Profile

(Get Rating)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Further Reading

