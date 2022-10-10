Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Bought by Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,264 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,320 shares during the quarter. Electronic Arts accounts for about 1.8% of Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.06% of Electronic Arts worth $21,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EA. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,792,775 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,491,902,000 after buying an additional 1,859,869 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at about $218,333,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,474,669 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $186,559,000 after purchasing an additional 557,935 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 471.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 578,064 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $73,131,000 after purchasing an additional 476,864 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,528,573 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,103,418,000 after purchasing an additional 436,684 shares during the period. 90.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Electronic Arts Price Performance

EA traded down $0.70 on Monday, reaching $121.61. The stock had a trading volume of 11,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,288,914. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.24 and a fifty-two week high of $146.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $126.02 and a 200-day moving average of $126.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $33.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.84.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The game software company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 12.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 24.05%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total value of $1,315,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,174,073. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Laura Miele sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total transaction of $196,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 33,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,406,949. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total value of $1,315,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,174,073. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,619 shares of company stock worth $10,724,656. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on EA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $160.00 price objective on Electronic Arts in a research report on Monday, June 20th. MKM Partners cut Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.64.

About Electronic Arts

(Get Rating)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.