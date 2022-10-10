Elrond Price Reaches $56.72 (EGLD)

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. Elrond has a total market cap of $1.34 billion and $49.41 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Elrond has traded down 2.8% against the dollar. One Elrond coin can currently be bought for $56.72 or 0.00295496 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003204 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000667 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00012431 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00010823 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000085 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069849 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10678195 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010195 BTC.

Elrond Coin Profile

Elrond (EGLD) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 23,016,298 coins and its circulating supply is 23,540,615 coins. The official website for Elrond is elrond.com. Elrond’s official Twitter account is @elrondnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Elrond is elrond.com/blog. The Reddit community for Elrond is https://reddit.com/r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Elrond Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond (EGLD) is a cryptocurrency . Elrond has a current supply of 23,016,298 with 23,536,423.51858611 in circulation. The last known price of Elrond is 56.46070531 USD and is up 3.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 122 active market(s) with $52,682,823.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://elrond.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elrond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elrond using one of the exchanges listed above.

