Emfo LLC Acquires 620 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Emfo LLC raised its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Emfo LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 121.1% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 686.3% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.42% of the company’s stock.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:IBB traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $117.84. 61,235 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,454,004. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 1-year low of $104.29 and a 1-year high of $164.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $124.13 and a 200 day moving average of $121.80.

About iShares Biotechnology ETF

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

