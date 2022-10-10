Emfo LLC Grows Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Emfo LLC grew its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 911.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,193 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the quarter. Emfo LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NFLX. Reik & CO. LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Reik & CO. LLC now owns 18,443 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,225,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new position in Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $636,000. Leisure Capital Management purchased a new position in Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,155,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on NFLX. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Netflix from $243.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Oppenheimer raised Netflix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Netflix from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Netflix from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Netflix from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $307.51.

Netflix Price Performance

Netflix stock traded up $3.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $228.27. 161,626 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,717,388. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $232.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $229.13. The company has a market capitalization of $101.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.22. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $162.71 and a 12-month high of $700.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 30.07% and a net margin of 16.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.97 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.