Emfo LLC Has $347,000 Holdings in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Emfo LLC raised its holdings in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) by 90.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 38,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the quarter. Emfo LLC’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYCB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 6.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,878,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145,577 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 1.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,752,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,869,000 after acquiring an additional 243,633 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,493,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,608,000 after acquiring an additional 39,842 shares in the last quarter. Cannell & Co. increased its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 7.6% during the first quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 5,759,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,740,000 after acquiring an additional 407,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 70.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,284,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,647,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188,800 shares in the last quarter. 62.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at New York Community Bancorp

In other news, Director Marshall Lux purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.63 per share, with a total value of $51,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,780. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp Stock Performance

NYSE:NYCB traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 281,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,087,633. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.80 and a 200-day moving average of $9.70. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.44 and a 12 month high of $14.33.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $377.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.96 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 34.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. Research analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New York Community Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.04%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NYCB has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley decreased their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

New York Community Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

