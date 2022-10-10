Emfo LLC Invests $83,000 in XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE:XL)

Emfo LLC acquired a new stake in XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE:XL – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 72,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000. Emfo LLC owned about 0.05% of XL Fleet at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XL. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in XL Fleet by 107.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,489,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,904,000 after purchasing an additional 3,873,177 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in XL Fleet by 433.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,111,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 902,872 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of XL Fleet by 122.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,004,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 552,043 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of XL Fleet in the first quarter worth about $923,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of XL Fleet by 35.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,223,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 318,538 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XL Fleet stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,145,390. XL Fleet Corp. has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $6.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.14 and a 200 day moving average of $1.33.

XL Fleet ( NYSE:XL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. XL Fleet had a negative return on equity of 15.02% and a negative net margin of 270.63%. The business had revenue of $3.01 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded XL Fleet to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

XL Fleet Corp. provides fleet electrification solutions for commercial vehicles in North America. Its products include hybrid electric drive systems are comprised of an electric motor that is mounted onto the vehicle's drive shaft, an inverter motor controller, and a lithium-ion battery pack to store energy to be used for propulsion; plug-in hybrid electric drive system, which are fitted to vehicles.

