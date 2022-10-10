Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) Shares Up 3.7%

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) shares shot up 3.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $50.12 and last traded at $50.10. 970 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 235,990 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ENTA. StockNews.com raised shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $103.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.29.

Get Enanta Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Enanta Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ENTA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.36) by ($0.17). Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 134.21% and a negative return on equity of 32.42%. The firm had revenue of $19.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.19) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 86.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 392 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 343.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 164.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 83.7% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus. The company has a collaborative development and license agreement with Abbott Laboratories to identify, develop, and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitor compounds, including paritaprevir and glecaprevir for the treatment of chronic hepatitis C virus.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.