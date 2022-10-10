EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.94.
Separately, KeyCorp raised their target price on EngageSmart from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in EngageSmart by 17.7% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in EngageSmart by 22.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of EngageSmart by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of EngageSmart by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 84,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of EngageSmart by 134.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.
EngageSmart Stock Performance
EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $73.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.16 million. EngageSmart had a positive return on equity of 2.13% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. Analysts predict that EngageSmart will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.
About EngageSmart
EngageSmart, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service based customer engagement software and integrated payment solutions. It operates through two segments, Enterprise Solutions and SMB (small and medium sized business) Solutions. The company offers SimplePractice, an end-to-end practice management and electronic health record platform for health and wellness professionals to manage their practices; and InvoiceCloud, an electronic bill presentment and payment solution that helps government, utility, and financial services customers to digitize billing, client communications, and collections.
