EnQuest’s (ENQ) “Underweight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of EnQuest (LON:ENQ – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 28 ($0.34) price target on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on EnQuest from GBX 42 ($0.51) to GBX 47 ($0.57) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th.

EnQuest Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of ENQ opened at GBX 30.35 ($0.37) on Friday. EnQuest has a 12 month low of GBX 16.90 ($0.20) and a 12 month high of GBX 37.35 ($0.45). The stock has a market cap of £572.38 million and a PE ratio of 89.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 245.16, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 28.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 29.19.

Insider Transactions at EnQuest

EnQuest Company Profile

In other news, insider Amjad Bseisu acquired 1,083,406 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 22 ($0.27) per share, with a total value of £238,349.32 ($288,000.63). Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 3,441,304 shares of company stock valued at $80,702,256.

EnQuest PLC operates as an oil and gas production and development company. The company explores for, extracts, and produces hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom, North Sea, and Malaysia. It primarily holds interests in the Magnus, Kraken, Scolty/Crathes, Greater Kittiwake Area, Alba, Dons area, and Alma/Galia.

