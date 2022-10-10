EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by Salem Capital Management Inc.

Salem Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,450 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Salem Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 6,028 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,411 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,698 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 10,466 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bollard Group LLC boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 10,269 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EOG. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $164.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $152.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $151.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.85.

EOG Resources Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of EOG stock traded down $3.52 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $123.93. 48,268 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,305,560. The business’s fifty day moving average is $117.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.29. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.67 and a 12-month high of $147.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.50.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 15.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Recommended Stories

