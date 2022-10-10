Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) Given New SEK 162 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from SEK 165 to SEK 162 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Societe Generale cut Epiroc AB (publ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays cut their price objective on Epiroc AB (publ) from SEK 180 to SEK 170 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Epiroc AB (publ) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Epiroc AB (publ) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $200.38.

OTCMKTS:EPOKY traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.19. 111,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,146. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.43. Epiroc AB has a twelve month low of $12.96 and a twelve month high of $26.33. The company has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27.

About Epiroc AB (publ)

Epiroc AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops and produces equipment for use in surface and underground applications in Sweden. It operates through Equipment & Service and Tools & Attachments segments. The Equipment & Service segment provides equipment and solutions for rock drilling, mechanical rock excavation, rock reinforcement, loading and haulage, exploration drilling, and ventilation systems, as well as drilling equipment for water and energy; and related spare parts, services, and solutions.

