Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Price Target Lowered to $668.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $820.00 to $668.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer upgraded Equinix from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $750.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Equinix in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Equinix from $716.00 to $571.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Equinix from $773.00 to $732.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Equinix from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $750.00 to $790.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $789.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $541.86 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.56. Equinix has a 1 year low of $538.08 and a 1 year high of $853.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $645.79 and its 200-day moving average is $671.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $3.10 per share. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 176.39%.

In other Equinix news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.16, for a total value of $52,887.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,827 shares in the company, valued at $12,570,887.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Equinix news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.16, for a total value of $52,887.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,570,887.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.15, for a total transaction of $2,383,263.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,274,232.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,808 shares of company stock worth $3,394,370 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQIX. HighTower Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in Equinix in the third quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Equinix by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,813,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services boosted its holdings in Equinix by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 4,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 2nd quarter worth $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

