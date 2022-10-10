Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $74.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $88.00.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Equity Residential from $78.00 to $64.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays raised their target price on Equity Residential from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Equity Residential from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. UBS Group raised their target price on Equity Residential from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Equity Residential from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equity Residential presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $81.39.

NYSE EQR opened at $62.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.82. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $62.14 and a 12 month high of $94.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is 75.08%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EQR. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Equity Residential by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 34.9% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 83.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

