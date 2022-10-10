Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (GMBLP) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 13th

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBLP – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Saturday, October 8th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 30.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th.
Esports Entertainment Group Trading Up 5.6 %
GMBLP opened at $3.18 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.96. Esports Entertainment Group has a twelve month low of $1.64 and a twelve month high of $10.00.
Esports Entertainment Group Company Profile
