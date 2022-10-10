Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (GMBLP) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 13th

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBLP – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Saturday, October 8th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 30.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th.

Esports Entertainment Group Trading Up 5.6 %

GMBLP opened at $3.18 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.96. Esports Entertainment Group has a twelve month low of $1.64 and a twelve month high of $10.00.

Get Esports Entertainment Group alerts:

Esports Entertainment Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an iGaming and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates Vie.bet, an esports focused platform; Sportnation.bet, an online sportsbook and casino; iDefix, a casino-platform; Bethard, an online sportsbook and casino; Vie.gg, an online esports wagering website; and ggCircuit, a local area network center management software for managing mission critical functions, such as game licensing and payments.

Receive News & Ratings for Esports Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esports Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.